Dr. Vintonne Naiden, MD
Overview
Dr. Vintonne Naiden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Locations
Southern Health Management Inc2060 Northlake Pkwy, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (404) 284-5498
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naiden is an exceptional physician. She approaches medicine from the whole person. Her knowledge, bedside manner, caring spirit place her among the best in the field of medicine. If you want to gain control of your health with a sense of empowerment, this is the doctor to see. She has been my physician for nearly 20 years and I am indeed blessed to have found her. I love my doctor!
About Dr. Vintonne Naiden, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1750334611
Education & Certifications
- Macdonald Hospital Women
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Dr. Naiden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naiden accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naiden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Naiden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naiden.
