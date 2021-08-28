Dr. Blackburn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vint Blackburn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vint Blackburn, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Millvale, PA.
Dr. Blackburn works at
Locations
Blackburn Psychiatry LLC132 Howard St, Millvale, PA 15209 Directions (412) 533-3995
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Montefiore
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Upmc Shadyside
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Made my first appointment very easy.
About Dr. Vint Blackburn, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1205198249
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Blackburn speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackburn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackburn.
