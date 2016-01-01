Dr. Jeevanantham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinodh Jeevanantham, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinodh Jeevanantham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Reno, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and Weatherford Regional Hospital.
Locations
Ssm Health Medical Group El Reno Pcp3345 Territory Ln, El Reno, OK 73036 Directions (405) 252-3550
St Anthony Physicians Healthplex East Specialty Clinic3400 S Douglas Blvd Ste 305, Oklahoma City, OK 73150 Directions (405) 231-3841
Kautilya A Mehta MD Pllc608 Nw 9th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 231-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- Weatherford Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vinodh Jeevanantham, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeevanantham has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeevanantham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
