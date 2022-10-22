Overview

Dr. Vinod Voleti, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Voleti works at Associated Retinal Consultants, LLC (Teaneck) in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ, Vauxhall, NJ and Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.