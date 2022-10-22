See All Ophthalmologists in Teaneck, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Vinod Voleti, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vinod Voleti, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Voleti works at Associated Retinal Consultants, LLC (Teaneck) in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ, Vauxhall, NJ and Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Slamovits MD
    628 CEDAR LN, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 836-7300
  2. 2
    NJRetina
    182 South St Ste 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 630-7700
  3. 3
    Vauxhall
    2952 Vauxhall Rd, Vauxhall, NJ 07088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 349-8155
  4. 4
    Retina Associates of New Jersey
    5 Franklin Ave Ste 202, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 450-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Vinod Voleti, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245452804
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA
    Residency
    • Greenwich Hospital
    Internship
    • Greenwich Hosp Yale Univ New Haven Hlth
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Union U
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinod Voleti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voleti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Voleti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Voleti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Voleti has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voleti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Voleti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voleti.

