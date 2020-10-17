See All Hematologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Vinod Varki, MD

Hematology
5 (2)
Dr. Vinod Varki, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Varki works at Institute For Cancer Care Mercy in Baltimore, MD with other offices in East Syracuse, NY and Pompton Plains, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Institute For Cancer Care Mercy
    227 Saint Paul St Fl 4, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 783-5858
    5008 BRITTONFIELD PKWY, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 472-7504
    Chilton Medical Center
    97 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 831-5451

  • Auburn Community Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
  • Upstate University Hospital

Anemia
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Anemia Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis D Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1619266798
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Dr. Varki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Varki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

