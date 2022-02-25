See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Vinod Thukral, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vinod Thukral, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Thukral works at Viva Wellness LLC in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Viva Wellness LLC
    195 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 422-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 25, 2022
    100% would recommend! Great doctor! So nice and so friendly! I've been going to advantage care physicians for almost 15 years and this was the best experience yet! My normal doctor was on a leave of absence and I chose to be seen by him instead. I will definitely go back to him with any other problems! When I went inside he was so patient and kind! He addressed my everyone question and answered them thoroughly. I had a lot of pain and he addressed every problem and helped me solve them. The medicine he prescribed me helped a lot and started acting right away. As soon as I went home I told my wife about him and she will definitely also be seen by him!
    Feb 25, 2022
    About Dr. Vinod Thukral, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1982744793
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thukral has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thukral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thukral works at Viva Wellness LLC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Thukral’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thukral. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thukral.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thukral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thukral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

