Dr. Vinod Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinod Sharma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Joseph Clinic PC23077 Greenfield Rd Ste 240, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 747-0263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
About Dr. Vinod Sharma, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1629217872
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.