Dr. Vinod Sawhney, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinod Sawhney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center and Highland Hospital.
Locations
Vin K. Sawhney M.d. Inc.13847 E 14th St Ste 101, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 878-9957
Hospital Affiliations
- Eden Medical Center
- Highland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sawhney?
He is very knowledgeable, very friendly and caring. He gets right to the point. I've had 2 colonoscopies with him and both have gone well.
About Dr. Vinod Sawhney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1447283874
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Mt Sinai-Elmhurst City Hosp
- Maimonides Medical Center
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawhney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawhney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawhney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawhney has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawhney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sawhney speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawhney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawhney.
