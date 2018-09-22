Overview

Dr. Vinod Sawhney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center and Highland Hospital.



Dr. Sawhney works at Vinod K Sawhney MD Inc in San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.