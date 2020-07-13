Dr. Vinod Sanghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Sanghi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinod Sanghi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Med Coll, Jabalpur U and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Sanghi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vinod B. Sanghi MD PC6540 Park Ave, Allen Park, MI 48101 Directions (313) 381-2528
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanghi?
Dr shangi is only one who takes bcbs complete medicaid downriver been seeing him over 15 year always a good doctor
About Dr. Vinod Sanghi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1124105341
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Niagra Falls Meml Med Ctr
- Med Coll, Jabalpur U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanghi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanghi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanghi works at
Dr. Sanghi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.