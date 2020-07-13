Overview

Dr. Vinod Sanghi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Med Coll, Jabalpur U and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Sanghi works at Dr. Vinod Sanghi MD in Allen Park, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.