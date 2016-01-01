Dr. Vinod Rustgi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rustgi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Rustgi, MD
Dr. Vinod Rustgi, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Baughn, Steven P, M.d.125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (609) 323-0618
Office66 W Gilbert St Ste 100, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Directions (848) 279-0455
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (609) 277-3642
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Transplant Hepatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Natl Insts Hlth|Stanford U
- Georgetown University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rustgi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rustgi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rustgi.
