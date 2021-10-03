Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinod Patel, MD
Dr. Vinod Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saurashtra University and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Atul B Chokshi MD PC370 9Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 788-1688
Walker Baptist Medical Center3400 Highway 78 E, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (334) 287-2603
- Interfaith Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vinod Patel is an experienced, excellent doctor. He genuinely cares for his patients and listens to every single complaint, then addresses all your concerns. Be careful not to confuse him with the other Patel (Lalit Patel) on the same street; the latter is not even a cardiologist, and I myself was about to fall into this mistake.
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1609814490
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Westlake Community Hospital
- Saurashtra University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Mitral Valve Prolapse and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.