Dr. Vinod Narra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinod Narra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Narra works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Weight Loss480 Maple St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 304-8401
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Narra, in addition to being a fine surgeon, is kind and very helpful. I would recommend him to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Vinod Narra, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1033272661
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narra works at
Dr. Narra has seen patients for Thyroid Lobectomy, Parathyroidectomy and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Narra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narra.
