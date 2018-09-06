Overview

Dr. Vinod Muniswamy, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, KY. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Bluegrass Community Hospital and Georgetown Community Hospital.



Dr. Muniswamy works at Central Kentucky Interventionial Pain in Georgetown, KY with other offices in Versailles, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.