Dr. Vinod Muniswamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinod Muniswamy, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, KY. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Bluegrass Community Hospital and Georgetown Community Hospital.
Locations
Central Kentucky Interventionial Pain1140 Lexington Rd Ste 100, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 570-3767
Kentucky Orthopaedics & Spine Pllc370 Amsden Ave Ste 503, Versailles, KY 40383 Directions (859) 873-2113
Hospital Affiliations
- Bluegrass Community Hospital
- Georgetown Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, if you’re there looking for pills, it isn’t going to happen. He actually cares for his patients and takes the right steps to get you out of pain.
About Dr. Vinod Muniswamy, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- Bangalore Med Coll
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
