Overview

Dr. Vinod Miryala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Miryala works at Citrus Cardiology Consultants, P.A. in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Wildwood, FL, The Villages, FL and Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.