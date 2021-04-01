Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinod Malhotra, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinod Malhotra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Foothill Regional Medical Center and Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Locations
1
Fountain Valley Cardiology Medical Clinic Inc.11100 Warner Ave Ste 268, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 532-1121
2
Chapman Global Medical Center Inc.2601 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92869 Directions (714) 633-0011
3
Judy A Losco DO Inc2617 E Chapman Ave Ste 310, Orange, CA 92869 Directions (714) 532-1121
4
Advanced Rehab Center of Tustin2210 E 1st St, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 540-9911
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Foothill Regional Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
The best...he truly cares for his patients and follows the overall progress from start to finish...he listens carefully patiently to one’s symptoms.
About Dr. Vinod Malhotra, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1366500514
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital Med Center
- Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
