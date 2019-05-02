Dr. Vinod Kurupath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurupath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Kurupath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinod Kurupath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mysore Med College Mysore University Karnataka India and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Eden Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
-
1
Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation2850 Telegraph Ave Ste 130, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 204-8120
-
2
wo365 Lennon Ln Ste 230, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (510) 548-3761
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Eden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kurupath helped discover a misdiagnosis and also helped me with the blood I was passing for over a year. I was eventually cured after he tried a few things. He had many recommendations blending holistic treatments with traditional medicine.
About Dr. Vinod Kurupath, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1093972382
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel MC
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Mysore Med College Mysore University Karnataka India
- Mysore Medical College/Krishnarajendra and Attached Hospitlas
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurupath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurupath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurupath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kurupath has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurupath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kurupath speaks Hindi and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurupath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurupath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurupath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurupath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.