Dr. Vinod Khanijo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanijo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Khanijo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinod Khanijo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Khanijo works at
Locations
-
1
Amityville Pulmonology Professional Limited Liability Company317 Broadway Ste A, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 598-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khanijo?
Excellent! As a new patient, my visit exceeded my expectations. Thorough and efficient. Dr. Khanijo listened and explained. The P.A., nurse and staff are professional and easily approachable.
About Dr. Vinod Khanijo, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1770597478
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- McKeesport Hosp
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanijo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanijo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanijo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanijo works at
Dr. Khanijo has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanijo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khanijo speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanijo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanijo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanijo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanijo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.