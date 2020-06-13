Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinod Kapoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinod Kapoor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Locations
Diane K. Dworkin Dpm LLC631 Broadway Ste 3, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 823-2888
Pavonia Surgical Center LLC600 Pavonia Ave Ste 4, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 222-2693Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doc the wait was long but it was worth it, i receive the help i was expected. I went there in alot of pain and in one day i was pain free, i definitely would recommend Kapoor.
About Dr. Vinod Kapoor, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Persian
- 1053457986
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Tension Headache and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapoor speaks Hindi and Persian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
