Dr. Vinod Kapoor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.



Dr. Kapoor works at Neurology Partners in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Tension Headache and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.