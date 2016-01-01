Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ewing, NJ. They graduated from Govt MC-Punjab U-Patiala and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell.
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced medical Care Center Mount laurel , NJ1440 Pennington Rd Ste 2, Ewing, NJ 08618 Directions (609) 890-1050
-
2
Hopewell Valley Pediatrics, LLC1871 Pennington Rd, Ewing, NJ 08618 Directions (609) 637-9707
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
About Dr. Vinod Gupta, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1356350888
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Med Ctr
- Rutgers Affil Hosps
- Rajendra Hosp
- Govt MC-Punjab U-Patiala
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.