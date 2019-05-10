Overview

Dr. Vinod Gulati, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gulati works at Gulati & Goyal Physicians Llp in Amityville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Acute Sinusitis and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.