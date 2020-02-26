Dr. Vinod Gidvani-Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gidvani-Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Gidvani-Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinod Gidvani-Diaz, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Children's Hospital.
Dr. Gidvani-Diaz works at
Locations
Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio4410 Medical Dr Ste 540, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (830) 206-7496Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gidvani-Diaz?
Excellent team, from front desk to doctors. Everyone knows what they’re doing. Excellent communication between patients and doctors. Extremely professional. We are from Houston but prefer to come here for the great service and skill the doctors have.
About Dr. Vinod Gidvani-Diaz, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1568492387
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- Keesler Medical Center
- Keesler Medical Center
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gidvani-Diaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gidvani-Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gidvani-Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gidvani-Diaz has seen patients for Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gidvani-Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gidvani-Diaz speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gidvani-Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gidvani-Diaz.
