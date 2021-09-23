Overview

Dr. Vinod Garg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Garg works at Jagtar S Dhadwal MD in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.