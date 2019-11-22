Dr. Vinod Doreswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doreswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Doreswamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinod Doreswamy, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Doreswamy works at
Locations
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-4454
- 2 1448 NW Market St Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 860-4454
Blink Optical LLC904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-4454Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doreswamy was very knowledgable and spent a lot of time explaining the nature of my condition with me to make sure I understood. He pushed for further testing when I was hesitant and I'm glad he did because he found a serious allergy that another allergist I had been to missed. Great doctor, I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Vinod Doreswamy, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doreswamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doreswamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doreswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doreswamy works at
Dr. Doreswamy has seen patients for Animal Allergies, All Types of Food Poisoning and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doreswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doreswamy speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Doreswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doreswamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doreswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doreswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.