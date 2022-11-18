Overview

Dr. Vinod Bhavnani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Ind U Med Ctr/U Ind



Dr. Bhavnani works at Glaucoma & Cataract Eye Institute Inc. in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.