Dr. Vinod Bhavnani, MD
Dr. Vinod Bhavnani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Ind U Med Ctr/U Ind
Glaucoma & Cataract Eye Institute Inc.6810 Porto Fino Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33912
St Mark's Surgical Center LLC6820 International Center Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Gulf Coast Medical Center
HealthPark Medical Center
Lee Memorial Hospital
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
MultiPlan
Since junior high school I've worn glasses or contacts for distance. I am now on medicare. My close up vision has always been excellent even as cataracts developed. Then night driving became annoying so Dr.Bhavnani replaced lenses in both eyes a year ago. He knew my concern with loosing my excellent near vision so he correctly chose the right lenses to insert. His caution both pre and post surgery and his understanding of my concerns has resulted in excellent results. Oh, I still use glasses for driving but around the house and working in my shop I often forget to put them on. That never happened before. I highly recommend Dr. Bhavnani should anyone need cataract or glaucoma care.
English, Hindi and Spanish
Ind U Med Ctr/U Ind
EE Infirm/U Ill
Cook Co Hosp
Dr. Bhavnani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhavnani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bhavnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bhavnani has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Eyelid Disorders, and more.
Dr. Bhavnani speaks Hindi and Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhavnani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhavnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhavnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.