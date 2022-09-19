Dr. Vinod Anand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinod Anand, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinod Anand, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with Mercy Hospital
Dr. Anand works at
Locations
-
1
Nose & Sinus Clinic501 Marshall St Ste 602, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 969-1910
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anand?
Dr.Anand is the best. I was actually referred to him by another doctor. And he has been one of my favorite doctors ever. He’s always a listener, and he will always provide the best care ever. His staff is outstanding as well. He’s a doctor that cares for his patience, no matter the circumstance.
About Dr. Vinod Anand, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1689763856
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- Manhattan Eet Hospital
- Misericordia Hosp
- Delhi U
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anand works at
Dr. Anand has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.