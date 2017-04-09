Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinod Aggarwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinod Aggarwal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Bethany Rd Ste 81, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 264-1678
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aggarwal has been our family doctor for many years. He helped us through a very difficult time of losing a family member to cancer. He is very caring and patient and allows as much time as you need to share your concerns. I highly recommend him. His staff is the best I have ever encountered in a medical office - friendly, caring, and efficient.
About Dr. Vinod Aggarwal, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1023075363
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aggarwal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aggarwal speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
