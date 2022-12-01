Dr. Vinni Juneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinni Juneja, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vinni Juneja, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Maryland Oncology - Silver Spring11886 Healing Way Ste 701, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 933-3216
Maryland Oncology Hematology, P.A.12210 Plum Orchard Dr Ste 211, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 933-3216
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Juneja has been my life-saving doctor for eight years through three different potentially fatal blood diseases (aplastic anemia, and two types of leukemia). He diagnosed and guided me through successful (so far) treatments for these diseases. He is a caring, knowledgeable, and skillful physician who has shown a strong interest in and support of my well being. Without his expert help I would not be here to write this review. I recommend him highly!
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Yale University
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Rice U
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
