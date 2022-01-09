See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Vinko Zlomislic, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vinko Zlomislic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Zlomislic works at Uc San Diego in San Diego, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA and La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uc San Diego
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 543-6312
  2. 2
    University of Ca San Diego
    1200 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-8200
  3. 3
    Univ of Ca Sn Diego Jacobs Medcl Ctr
    9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Coccygeal Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 09, 2022
    Dr. Zlomislic takes his patients seriously, as well as takes plenty of time in appointments. He’s very kind and thorough, and is a wonderful surgeon who helped me have a smooth recovery from a spinal fusion, and treated my back pain.
    About Dr. Vinko Zlomislic, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    NPI Number
    • 1346351509
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
