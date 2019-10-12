Dr. Vinita Speir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinita Speir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vinita Speir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Speir works at
Pacific Women's Healthcare Associates500 Superior Ave Ste 310, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 650-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Speir?
Dr Speir is the best doctor I have ever had in my 57 years on this earth. Yes, she's that good!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1558542837
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Speir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Speir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.