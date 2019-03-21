See All Nephrologists in New York, NY
Dr. Vinita Sehgal, MD

Nephrology
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Vinita Sehgal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Sehgal works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY with other offices in Hewlett, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ronald M Shelton MD
    5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Mount Sinai Doctors Five Towns
    1436 Broadway, Hewlett, NY 11557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Nephritis and Nephropathy
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Mar 21, 2019
    I think Dr. Sehgal is an excellent physician. She is very complete and very patient oriented. I have a tremendous amount of confidence in her.
    • Nephrology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1588672380
    • Presby Hosp-Columbia U
    • Presby Hosp-Columbia U
    • Presby Hosp-Columbia U
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    • Nephrology
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

