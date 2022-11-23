Overview

Dr. Vinita Jacob, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Jacob works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.