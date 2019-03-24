Dr. Bhagia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinita Bhagia, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinita Bhagia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX.
Locations
1
Tri Lee, MD560 MEYERLAND PLAZA MALL, Houston, TX 77096 Directions (713) 442-3222
2
Diagnostic Clinic Of Houston1200 Binz St Ste 1100, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 797-9191
3
Pediatric Ambulatory Care Ctr3048 N Wilton Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-5424
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Bhagia the first time 14 months ago. I was diabetic, on 2 types of insulin plus metformin, 250 lbs with usual complications and complaints. I was not in a good spot. Long story short: the Doctor gave me great advice and I did exactly as she suggested. I saw her for fifth or sixth time this week. I am at 185 and holding (for four months) with no diabeties and no diabetic meds for over 6 months. A1c @ 4.8. She knows her stuff, and tells it straight. She is "all over it".
About Dr. Vinita Bhagia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1508060104
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhagia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhagia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bhagia works at
Dr. Bhagia has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Malaise and Fatigue and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhagia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhagia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhagia.
Appointments with Dr. Bhagia can be scheduled online or over the phone.