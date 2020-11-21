Dr. Teixeira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinicius Teixeira, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinicius Teixeira, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN.
Dr. Teixeira works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beacon Medical Group Behavioral Health South Bend707 N Michigan St Ste 400, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-8440
-
2
Neuro Behavioral Hospital9330 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (574) 208-9114
-
3
Lutheran Downtown Hospital700 Broadway, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Directions (260) 344-4035
-
4
Haven Behavioral Hospital of Indianapolis6720 Parkdale Pl Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (574) 208-9114
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Downtown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teixeira?
Dr. Teixeira is a very caring and thoughtful doctor. He takes into consideration the background history of each patient and adjusts his care accordingly. Dr. Teixeira is knowledgeable and personable.
About Dr. Vinicius Teixeira, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1841516119
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teixeira accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teixeira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teixeira works at
Dr. Teixeira has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teixeira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Teixeira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teixeira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teixeira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teixeira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.