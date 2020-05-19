Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
Sand Lake Cancer Center Dispensary7301 Stonerock Cir Ste 2, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 351-1002
Rehab Right Inc323 W Cypress St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 351-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Once again in the last two weeks, Dr. Vinicio Hernandez and his Staff gave me a sense of being cared for and about. My husband, our son and I have all been brought through the "valley of the shadow of death" with cancer and come to the other side under his care: cancer free. This past week, another PET Scan showed my body cancer free and clear. I am grateful to the Lord and to him and his Staff. Thank you.
About Dr. Vinicio Hernandez, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154312783
Education & Certifications
- U MD
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Inst Tecnologico de Santo Domingo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
