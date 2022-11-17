See All Hematologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Vinh Trang, MD

Hematology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vinh Trang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Trang works at Texas Oncology in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Worth Cancer Center
    500 S Henderson St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 413-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 17, 2022
Dr. Trang is a doctor beyond words. He is amazing. He definitely cares about his patients and always puts their health care needs first. If you want a doctor that not only cares about you when you are in the office, but outside the office in your personal life then Dr. Trang is the doctor for you. I have been his patient going on three years and I have been nothing short of impressed and blessed. He has listened to my needs since day one and has been by my side at the same time. I really cherish the doctor that he is and recommend that he trains or mentors the upcoming hematologists. I could go on and on for days about how awesome, professional, caring, respectful, patient, etc that he is but I don’t have enough space. But to shorten this, if you want to see for yourself what type of hematologist/oncologist that Dr. Vinh Trang is, then don’t hesitate, go become great.
Marques Gardner-Coker — Nov 17, 2022
About Dr. Vinh Trang, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1477810612
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vinh Trang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Trang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Trang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.