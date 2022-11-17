Dr. Vinh Trang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinh Trang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Fort Worth Cancer Center500 S Henderson St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 413-1500
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Dr. Trang is a doctor beyond words. He is amazing. He definitely cares about his patients and always puts their health care needs first. If you want a doctor that not only cares about you when you are in the office, but outside the office in your personal life then Dr. Trang is the doctor for you. I have been his patient going on three years and I have been nothing short of impressed and blessed. He has listened to my needs since day one and has been by my side at the same time. I really cherish the doctor that he is and recommend that he trains or mentors the upcoming hematologists. I could go on and on for days about how awesome, professional, caring, respectful, patient, etc that he is but I don’t have enough space. But to shorten this, if you want to see for yourself what type of hematologist/oncologist that Dr. Vinh Trang is, then don’t hesitate, go become great.
- Hematology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Trang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trang speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
