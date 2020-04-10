Dr. Vinh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinh Nguyen, MD
Dr. Vinh Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Care Pediatric Clinic6918 Wilcrest Dr Ste B, Houston, TX 77072 Directions (832) 246-1178Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
Dr. Vinh L Nguyen moved to CARE Pediatric Clinic at 6918 Wilcrest Dr., Ste B, Houston, TX 77072, Phone , (832) 770 9069
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1871756940
- Pediatrics
Dr. Nguyen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.