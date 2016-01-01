See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Vinh Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Nguyen works at 200 Jose Figueres Ave Suite #460 in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vinh Nguyen
    200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 460, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1527

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Immunization Administration
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Immunization Administration
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Vinh Nguyen, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720086556
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    • U Louisville Affil Hosps
    • U Louisville Affil Hosps
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at 200 Jose Figueres Ave Suite #460 in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

