Dr. Vinh Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Nguyen works at 200 Jose Figueres Ave Suite #460 in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.