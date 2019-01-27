Dr. Vinh-Linh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinh-Linh Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vinh-Linh Nguyen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Rio Bravo Center4500 Morning Dr Ste 105, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 491-5060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
From scheduling first appt., getting records and seeing such an amazing physician is a blessing!
About Dr. Vinh-Linh Nguyen, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1285603639
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.