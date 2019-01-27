See All Oncologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Vinh-Linh Nguyen, MD

Oncology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vinh-Linh Nguyen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute

Dr. Nguyen works at Rio Bravo Cancer Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rio Bravo Center
    4500 Morning Dr Ste 105, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 491-5060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Heart Hospital
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Lung Cancer
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
All Lymphoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Autoimmune Diseases
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Colorectal Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Multiple Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Cancer
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Vascular Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2019
    From scheduling first appt., getting records and seeing such an amazing physician is a blessing!
    Taft, CA — Jan 27, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Vinh-Linh Nguyen, MD
    About Dr. Vinh-Linh Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1285603639
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
