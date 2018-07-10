Overview

Dr. Vinh Le, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Le works at Peachtree Medical in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.