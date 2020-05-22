Dr. Vinh Cam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vinh Cam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Skypark Office3291 Skypark Dr, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (562) 908-4355
Rolling Hills Dialysis25210 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 530-1180
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cam himself understands and works with his patients in depth and with intelligent decision making. Few doctors these days are as patient and as knowledgeable as Dr. Cam. I don't know how long I will be seeing him however his dedication to his patients is unmatched. Thank you Dr. Cam, Robert L. (Retired) MD. Ph.D
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1144243908
- Cedars Sinai
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Nephrology
Dr. Cam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cam speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.