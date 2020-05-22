Overview

Dr. Vinh Cam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Cam works at Internal Medicine and Nephrology Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.