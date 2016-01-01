Dr. Coelho-D'Costa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinette Coelho-D'Costa, MD
Overview
Dr. Vinette Coelho-D'Costa, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
- 1 503 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Directions (908) 333-6150
St Peters University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-8600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vinette Coelho-D'Costa, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1811919178
Education & Certifications
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
