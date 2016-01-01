Dr. Vineeta Sood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vineeta Sood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vineeta Sood, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA.
Dr. Sood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colonial Kidney Specliaists PLLC3601 Boulevard Ste C, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 430-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sood?
About Dr. Vineeta Sood, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1215120183
Education & Certifications
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sood works at
Dr. Sood has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Renal Osteodystrophy and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.