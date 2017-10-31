See All Cardiologists in Cheverly, MD
Dr. Vineet Venugopal, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Vineet Venugopal, MD

Cardiology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vineet Venugopal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Doctors Community Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Venugopal works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Pulmonary Valve Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gladys Spellman Specialty Hospital and Nursing Center
    3001 Hospital Dr, Cheverly, MD 20785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Capital Region Medical Center
  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
  • Doctors Community Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Venugopal?

Oct 31, 2017
He sat down and listened. Never appeared rushed. Best of all, he returned calls to me personally to discuss concerns I had. Talk about hard to find these days! Highly recommend him to anyone seeking a personable physician. Office staff is also very accommodating and courteous. I can't say enough good things about him & his office.
Lake Worth, FL — Oct 31, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Vineet Venugopal, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vineet Venugopal, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Venugopal to family and friends

Dr. Venugopal's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Venugopal

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vineet Venugopal, MD.

About Dr. Vineet Venugopal, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124211560
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Indiana U/St Vincent's Hosp Indianapolis
Fellowship
Residency
  • Washington University School Of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • Washington University School Of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vineet Venugopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venugopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Venugopal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Venugopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Venugopal works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD. View the full address on Dr. Venugopal’s profile.

Dr. Venugopal has seen patients for Hypertension, Pulmonary Valve Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venugopal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Venugopal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venugopal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venugopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venugopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Vineet Venugopal, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.