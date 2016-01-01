Dr. Vineet Punia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Punia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vineet Punia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vineet Punia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Neurology
- English
- 1205154754
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Punia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Punia has seen patients for Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Punia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
