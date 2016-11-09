Overview

Dr. Vineet Mehta, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Psychology Assoc Of Brevard in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Indialantic, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.