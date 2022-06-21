Dr. Korrapati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vineet Korrapati, MD
Overview
Dr. Vineet Korrapati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive Health Associates - Rowan Diagnostic Clinic1809 Brenner Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love him! He is on top of things and very efficient. He diagnosed me with colon cancer and within a week I was seeing a surgeon and an oncologist. Within 2.5 weeks I had surgery and now 6 months later completely cancer free. We need more doctors like him in town.
About Dr. Vineet Korrapati, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1003196353
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korrapati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korrapati speaks Hindi and Telugu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Korrapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korrapati.
