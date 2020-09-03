Dr. Vineet Choudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vineet Choudhry, MD
Overview
Dr. Vineet Choudhry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Ditto Surgical2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 220, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 491-6542
-
2
Primary Office12319 N Mopac Expy Ste 350, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 491-6542
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choudhry?
Doc performed late night emergency gall bladder surgery and did fine work, also noted hernias which he removed successfully in subsequent day surgery.
About Dr. Vineet Choudhry, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1265659106
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita-General Surgery
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Texas at Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.