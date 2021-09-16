Dr. Vineesha Arelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vineesha Arelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vineesha Arelli, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Arelli works at
Locations
-
1
Smyrna Pulmonary and Sleep Associates13181 Old Nashville Hwy Ste 150, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 703-2474
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arelli?
Yes, I would recommend her. When you have breathing and or heart problems, you definitely want the best.
About Dr. Vineesha Arelli, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255598363
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arelli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arelli works at
Dr. Arelli has seen patients for Emphysema and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Arelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.