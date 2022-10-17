Overview

Dr. Vineel Sompalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Sompalli works at Orlando Heart & Vascular Center in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.