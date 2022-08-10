See All Dermatologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Vindhya Veerula, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (5)
Dr. Vindhya Veerula, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Veerula works at Metropolitan Heart/Vasculr Inst in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wishard Health Services
    Wishard Health Services
1001 W 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
(317) 656-4260
    Ft. Wayne Dermatology Cons Inc.
    Ft. Wayne Dermatology Cons Inc.
5750 Falls Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 436-8000
    Vindhya Veerula, MD
    Vindhya Veerula, MD
3919 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 450-1313

Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Mole Evaluation
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Aug 10, 2022
    She did marvelous job explaining everything step by step and made me very comfortable.
    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1104180793
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Dermatology
