Dr. Vindhya Veerula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veerula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vindhya Veerula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vindhya Veerula, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Veerula works at
Locations
-
1
Wishard Health Services1001 W 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 656-4260
-
2
Ft. Wayne Dermatology Cons Inc.5750 Falls Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8000
-
3
Vindhya Veerula, MD3919 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 450-1313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Veerula?
She did marvelous job explaining everything step by step and made me very comfortable.
About Dr. Vindhya Veerula, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1104180793
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veerula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veerula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veerula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veerula works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Veerula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veerula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veerula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veerula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.